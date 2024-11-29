Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan demand for beef up despite high prices

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 6:06 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan demand for beef up despite high prices
WATCH: Local producers in Saskatchewan are hoping to curb high prices by encouraging those looking to buy beef to think local. Stats Canada reporting a seven per cent increase in October. Gates Guarin has more.
According to Statistics Canada, the price of beef shot up seven per cent in October, but have these continued high price trends caused a shift in demand from consumers?

Andrew Boryski, owner of Boryski’s Butcher Block in Saskatoon says demand is increasing despite fluctuating prices, as people are looking to eat healthier or are willing to pay more to know where their beef is coming from.

As Gates Guarin reports, local producers in Saskatchewan are hoping to curb high prices by encouraging those looking to buy beef to think local.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

