Saskatchewan demand for beef up despite high prices

According to Statistics Canada, the price of beef shot up seven per cent in October, but have these continued high price trends caused a shift in demand from consumers?

Andrew Boryski, owner of Boryski’s Butcher Block in Saskatoon says demand is increasing despite fluctuating prices, as people are looking to eat healthier or are willing to pay more to know where their beef is coming from.

As Gates Guarin reports, local producers in Saskatchewan are hoping to curb high prices by encouraging those looking to buy beef to think local.

