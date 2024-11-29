‘Intense’ snowfall to hamper parts of Ontario as lake effect storm begins

Send this page to someone via email

It feels like winter in Ontario as snow blankets several parts of the province, with the snowy weather expected to last throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada reports that local snow accumulations could exceed 75 centimetres by Sunday afternoon in some areas.

Hazardous lake effect snow squalls are expected to impact southwestern and central Ontario areas along Lake Huron throughout the weekend.

Weather statements are in effect for communities from the entire western section of the province to as far east as Bancroft and as far north as Sault Ste. Marie.

Most communities in this area are either under a snow squall warning or watch as the system develops.

“Intense bands of lake effect snow off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron will affect the area through the weekend. These bands will shift from time to time but will be capable of intense snowfall rates,” Environment Canada warns.

The Georgian Bay squall also organizing and intensifying this morning. Up to a metre of snow likely by Sunday from just east of Parry Sound to Huntsville. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/otqsxM93iR — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 29, 2024

Travel is sometimes expected to be difficult to nearly impossible under these bands, Environment Canada warns.

The national weather agency reports peak snowfall rates will be between five to 10 centimetres per hour.

Drivers are warned that conditions can quickly change within a few kilometres and that road closures are likely.