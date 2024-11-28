Dermo disease detected in oyster samples in northeastern Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Federal food safety officials say they have confirmed the first case of dermo disease in oysters from Nova Scotia — the second confirmed case in Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the disease, detected in oyster samples from Merigomish, N.S., doesn’t pose a risk to human health or food safety but can cause increased oyster mortality and decreased growth rates.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dermo, also known as perkinsosis, presents in adult oysters more than one year old and causes several symptoms, including making their shells open out of water.

The first confirmed Canadian case of the disease was detected last week in oysters collected in Spence Cove, N.B., not far from the Confederation Bridge linking New Brunswick with Prince Edward Island.

Another oyster disease that poses no health risk, multinucleate sphere unknown, was also detected in the samples from Spence Cove, and was first found in samples from Bedeque Bay, P.E.I., in July.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s food inspection agency says it is working with Nova Scotia’s Fisheries Department and Indigenous communities to monitor the situation and restrict the movement of oysters in and out of the affected areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.