Man arrested after drug-caked clothing, including cow onesie, seized at LAX

You’ll never look at onesie pyjamas the same way again.

A Los Angeles County man is facing serious drug charges after 71 pounds (32 kg) of meth-caked clothing, including a onesie designed to look like a cow, were allegedly found inside his luggage earlier this month.

Raj Matharu, 31, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The alleged smuggling attempt took place at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 6, when the man checked two suitcases on a United Airlines flight bound for Sydney, Australia.

The screening officers who inspected the luggage noticed some “irregularities,” a criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California stated, and when they opened up the suitcases they found piles of light-coloured clothing that were stiff and covered in white powder.

Additionally, in one suitcase, Customs and Border Protection officers found white residue on five white T-shirts, eight pairs of women’s underwear, 19 pairs of socks, two sports bras, three tank tops, two towels, one cardigan sweater, one hoodie, one fleece sweater, the onesie pyjamas and two sweaters.

View image in full screen Methamphetamine-soaked clothes — including a cow pajama onesie — seized on November 6 from a passenger intending to fly from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California

In the other suitcase, officers found white residue on two towels, six pairs of socks, five boxers, seven tank tops, one pair of sweatpants, two pairs of jeans, four hoodies, one polo shirt, two button-up shirts and one long-sleeve top.

“Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement.

“In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world.”

View image in full screen More of the meth-cakes clothes that were discovered by security screeners. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California

Law enforcement confirmed they later extracted more than a kilogram of meth from the contents of the suitcases.

The court records say the clothing was likely “washed” in the illicit drug before being left to dry.

If convicted, Matharu faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.