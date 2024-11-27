Collaboration a key component of growth for Alberta’s film industry

Send this page to someone via email

After wrapping on productions such as Fraggle Rock and season two of My Life With the Walter Boys, Alberta’s television and film industry is working hard to stay competitive and continue to attract big names — and big productions — to Southern Alberta.

Invona Ries works with ARRI Rentals. She’s also a second camera assistant and has been working in the film industry for the past 15 years, and believes it’s not just the scenery that makes Calgary an attractive destination.

“This idea of what Calgary, or Southern Alberta can bring, is this bond of togetherness and helping each other out,” explained Ries. “We’ve done amazing features, from Togo in the mountains which was Disney’s first feature here, to Interstellar.”

Keeping up with investment for infrastructure and training the next generation of film workers will require plenty of collaboration, according to Luke Azevedo, Calgary’s film commissioner.

“To stay relevant and to stay a topic of conversation, we have to ensure that we’re growing with the needs of the sector,” Azevedo said.,

Bow Valley College intends to introduce a dual-credit program next February in order to help students interested in creative fields get there faster.

“High-school students can actually take courses in post-secondaries,” explained Tasneem Rahim, vice-president external with Bow Valley College. “Gain credentials towards their high-school equivalency, and towards a post-secondary credential.”