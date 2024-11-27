Menu

Canada

Collaboration a key component of growth for Alberta’s film industry

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 8:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Collaboration key component to future growth in Alberta’s film industry'
Collaboration key component to future growth in Alberta’s film industry
WATCH: Southern Alberta continues to distinguish itself as a place to be for TV and Film production. As new technology creates opportunities, local production teams are answering the call. Drew Stremick reports.
After wrapping on productions such as Fraggle Rock and season two of My Life With the Walter Boys, Alberta’s television and film industry is working hard to stay competitive and continue to attract big names — and big productions — to Southern Alberta.

Invona Ries works with ARRI Rentals. She’s also a second camera assistant and has been working in the film industry for the past 15 years, and believes it’s not just the scenery that makes Calgary an attractive destination.

“This idea of what Calgary, or Southern Alberta can bring, is this bond of togetherness and helping each other out,” explained Ries. “We’ve done amazing features, from Togo in the mountains which was Disney’s first feature here, to Interstellar.”

Keeping up with investment for infrastructure and training the next generation of film workers will require plenty of collaboration, according to Luke Azevedo, Calgary’s film commissioner.

“To stay relevant and to stay a topic of conversation, we have to ensure that we’re growing with the needs of the sector,” Azevedo said.,

Bow Valley College intends to introduce a dual-credit program next February in order to help students interested in creative fields get there faster.

“High-school students can actually take courses in post-secondaries,” explained Tasneem Rahim, vice-president external with Bow Valley College. “Gain credentials towards their high-school equivalency, and towards a post-secondary credential.”

Click to play video: 'New movies being filmed in Calgary area'
New movies being filmed in Calgary area
