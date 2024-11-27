Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

St. Lawrence College volleyball teams join OCAA as varsity programs

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
St. Lawrence College volleyball teams are joining the OCAA as varsity programs. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College volleyball teams are joining the OCAA as varsity programs. Supplied photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

St. Lawrence College (SLC) Surge will transition its men’s and women’s volleyball teams from club programs to Ontario Colleges Athletics Association (OCAA) varsity programs starting in the 2025-26 academic year.

“We are thrilled to be making this announcement as we have been working towards this day for some time now,” said Kevin Biggs, manager of athletics and student engagement.

For the past decade, SLC’s club volleyball teams have provided students with competitive opportunities. Biggs noted that feedback from students and community partners made it clear that advancing to the varsity level was the next step.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The varsity volleyball season, running from October to February, will align with OCAA basketball season, offering more opportunities for students to support Surge Athletics at the Kingston campus gymnasium.

Biggs thanked volunteer coaches Socheath Keo and Ricky Cruz for their dedication to the teams, as well as the student association, OCAA schools, and Kingston’s volleyball community for their support.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“They’ve worked tirelessly and overcame multiple setbacks in getting these programs to the varsity level,” he said.

The move marks a return to varsity volleyball for St. Lawrence College, which last competed in the OCAA during the 1997-98 season.

Prospective players can contact Ricky Cruz at fcruz@sl.on.ca. Training camp and competitive schedules will be announced in summer 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices