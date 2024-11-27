St. Lawrence College volleyball teams join OCAA as varsity programs

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College (SLC) Surge will transition its men’s and women’s volleyball teams from club programs to Ontario Colleges Athletics Association (OCAA) varsity programs starting in the 2025-26 academic year.

“We are thrilled to be making this announcement as we have been working towards this day for some time now,” said Kevin Biggs, manager of athletics and student engagement.

For the past decade, SLC’s club volleyball teams have provided students with competitive opportunities. Biggs noted that feedback from students and community partners made it clear that advancing to the varsity level was the next step.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The varsity volleyball season, running from October to February, will align with OCAA basketball season, offering more opportunities for students to support Surge Athletics at the Kingston campus gymnasium.

Biggs thanked volunteer coaches Socheath Keo and Ricky Cruz for their dedication to the teams, as well as the student association, OCAA schools, and Kingston’s volleyball community for their support.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’ve worked tirelessly and overcame multiple setbacks in getting these programs to the varsity level,” he said.

The move marks a return to varsity volleyball for St. Lawrence College, which last competed in the OCAA during the 1997-98 season.

Prospective players can contact Ricky Cruz at fcruz@sl.on.ca. Training camp and competitive schedules will be announced in summer 2025.