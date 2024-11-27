Menu

Sports

Manitoba Moose name Dominic Toninato as new captain

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
The Manitoba Moose have named their 12th captain in franchise history.

Dominic Toninato will wear the ‘C’ going forward, with Ashton Sautner and Mason Shaw serving as alternates.

Toninato, 30, was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012 and spent time in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers before signing with the Winnipeg Jets organization as a free agent in 2020.

The Minnesota native — the third American-born player to lead the Moose — split his time between the NHL and AHL last season, recording 20 points with the Moose and five with the Jets. To date, he’s played 107 career games with Manitoba and 99 with the parent club.

Ashton Sautner View image in full screen
Ashton Sautner on the ice with the Manitoba Moose. Manitoba Moose

Flin Flon, Man.’s Sautner first suited up for the Moose for two games in 2020 — while a member of the Vancouver Canucks organization — in an unusual situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old was signed by the Jets in 2022 and has been a stalwart on the Moose blue line ever since.

His fellow alternate captain, Shaw, is in his first season with Manitoba. The 26-year-old was acquired as a free agent this summer following a lengthy career with the Minnesota Wild and their AHL affiliate in Iowa.

The Moose (6-9-0) next see action Friday against the Calgary Wranglers.

