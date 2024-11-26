Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election: Five main promises of re-elected Progressive Conservatives

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2024 10:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston wins 2nd majority government'
Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston wins 2nd majority government
Global News is projecting that Tim Houston and his Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government – their second since 2021. It was a celebratory mood at PC headquarters in Pictou, N.S., as Global’s Megan King reports.
The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives won a second consecutive majority government in Tuesday’s election. Premier Tim Houston made a series of campaign promises related to housing, health care and affordability.

Here are five main promises from the re-elected Tory government:

— Cut the harmonized sales tax by one percentage point, to 14 per cent, by April 1.

— Increase the basic personal exemption on the Nova Scotia income tax to $11,744 from $8,744.

— Impose a cap on electricity rate increases that will be based on the average of rate hikes across the country.

— Establish a 30-member provincial travel nurse team to help areas with nursing shortages.

— Reduce the small business tax rate to 1.5 per cent from 2.5 per cent, and increase the small business tax threshold to $700,000 from $500,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

