Nova Scotia election: Five main promises of re-elected Progressive Conservatives

The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives won a second consecutive majority government in Tuesday’s election. Premier Tim Houston made a series of campaign promises related to housing, health care and affordability.
Here are five main promises from the re-elected Tory government:
— Cut the harmonized sales tax by one percentage point, to 14 per cent, by April 1.
— Increase the basic personal exemption on the Nova Scotia income tax to $11,744 from $8,744.
— Impose a cap on electricity rate increases that will be based on the average of rate hikes across the country.
— Establish a 30-member provincial travel nurse team to help areas with nursing shortages.
— Reduce the small business tax rate to 1.5 per cent from 2.5 per cent, and increase the small business tax threshold to $700,000 from $500,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.
