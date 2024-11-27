Guelph martial artist releases first children’s book

Send this page to someone via email

You can add ‘author’ to a Guelph martial artist’s list of accomplishments.

Nathan Skoufis, a world champion and owner of Guelph Family Martial Arts, has released a children’s book, I Will Do My Best.

Skoufis crafted the book based on his own experiences as a martial artist.

He said it feels special to become an author.

“Where martial arts have really brought me and the different things that I’ve been able to do through martial arts has been really special, and it’s been a little bit surreal,” Skoufis said.

The book is aimed at young readers and teaches values such as persistence and about the importance of never giving up in the face of challenges. He said the principles in the story, especially for kids who read it, are really special.

Story continues below advertisement

Skoufis said it is a fun story with a message that readers can relate to.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Having an instructor in the book that says, ‘You can do this, you’re unique and you will improve if you stick with it,’ is a relatable message for all of us.”

The story follows a young athlete who faces obstacles but learns that success comes from embracing struggles and learning from them as opposed to avoiding them.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards local organizations promoting physical fitness and mental well-being.

He said the funds are going to multiple organizations so that every child has an opportunity to grow and thrive.

“I think people look at the activity side that it’s a physical side, but the mental benefits are huge, and I would say they’re really the most important thing,” he said.

As a lifelong trainer, competitor and teacher in martial arts, Skoufis said true strength isn’t just about physical ability, it’s about mental toughness and perseverance.

In a news release, he added that through this book, he hopes to share that same message with young readers, showing them that setbacks are just stepping stones to greater achievements.

He said there will be a book launch at Guelph Family Martial Arts around Christmas time as well.

Story continues below advertisement

I Will Do My Best can be found on Amazon, in local bookstores and at Guelph Family Martial Arts.