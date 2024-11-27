Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph martial artist releases first children’s book

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 27, 2024 10:27 am
2 min read
The story teaches young readers about values such as persistence, resilience and never giving up. 'I Will Do My Best' is available on Amazon and in bookstores. View image in full screen
The story teaches young readers about values such as persistence, resilience and never giving up. 'I Will Do My Best' is available on Amazon and in bookstores. Guelph Family Martial Arts
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

You can add ‘author’ to a Guelph martial artist’s list of accomplishments.

Nathan Skoufis, a world champion and owner of Guelph Family Martial Arts, has released a children’s book, I Will Do My Best.

Skoufis crafted the book based on his own experiences as a martial artist.

He said it feels special to become an author.

“Where martial arts have really brought me and the different things that I’ve been able to do through martial arts has been really special, and it’s been a little bit surreal,” Skoufis said.

The book is aimed at young readers and teaches values such as persistence and about the importance of never giving up in the face of challenges. He said the principles in the story, especially for kids who read it, are really special.

Story continues below advertisement

Skoufis said it is a fun story with a message that readers can relate to.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Having an instructor in the book that says, ‘You can do this, you’re unique and you will improve if you stick with it,’ is a relatable message for all of us.”

The story follows a young athlete who faces obstacles but learns that success comes from embracing struggles and learning from them as opposed to avoiding them.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards local organizations promoting physical fitness and mental well-being.

He said the funds are going to multiple organizations so that every child has an opportunity to grow and thrive.

Trending Now

“I think people look at the activity side that it’s a physical side, but the mental benefits are huge, and I would say they’re really the most important thing,” he said.

As a lifelong trainer, competitor and teacher in martial arts, Skoufis said true strength isn’t just about physical ability, it’s about mental toughness and perseverance.

In a news release, he added that through this book, he hopes to share that same message with young readers, showing them that setbacks are just stepping stones to greater achievements.

He said there will be a book launch at Guelph Family Martial Arts around Christmas time as well.

Story continues below advertisement

I Will Do My Best can be found on Amazon, in local bookstores and at Guelph Family Martial Arts.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices