Beloved Edmonton actor Julien Arnold dies during ‘A Christmas Carol’ performance

Edmonton’s theatre community is mourning the death of a longtime actor who died suddenly during Sunday’s performance of A Christmas Carol.

“We are heartbroken to share that during the November 24th performance of A Christmas Carol, a beloved cast member Julien Arnold, tragically passed away,” The Citadel theatre said in a statement.

"A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, his presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions — and big hugs — will be deeply missed."

Arnold had been a part of the annual production for years, this year playing several characters, including Marley’s ghost, Scrooge’s first boss Mr. Fezziwig and other ensemble characters.

Arnold grew up in Edmonton, and studied at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School and the University of Alberta, graduating with a bachelor of fine arts in 1989. In 2006, he completed a master of fine arts in directing from the University of Alberta, according to his biography on the Canadian Theatre Encyclopedia.

He was involved in several Citadel productions since the 1990s, including playing Scrooge in the 2017 production of A Christmas Carol.

Arnold was also a founding member of Free Will Players, which puts on the Freewill Shakespeare Festival each summer in Edmonton. Arnold founded his own company, The Atlas Theatre Collective, in 2008.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Arnold’s wife, Sheiny Satanove, who is the managing director of Edmonton not-for-profit theatre company Punctuate! Theatre.

“Julien was a cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community whose warmth, talent, and generosity touched so many lives. He leaves behind many loved ones including his loving wife, Sheiny Satanove, Punctuate! Theatre’s managing director, who now faces the immense challenge of moving forward without him,” a tribute posted to Punctuate’s website read.

"Julien's presence will forever be missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The fundraiser will go towards costs related to his death, including funeral costs, rent, groceries and time off work to grieve.

Scheduling changes will be made for A Christmas Carol, The Citadel said, but it did not specify what shows may be affected.

“If you have tickets to an upcoming performance, the Box Office will be in contact as soon as we are able with any changes that may affect your performance date.”

The Citadel thanked its front-of-house team, medical professionals from the audience, and EMS for their swift actions to try and save Arnold’s life.

“We are asking for some privacy and patience as we turn our attention to supporting family members, the Christmas Carol company, staff and patrons at this time.”

Funeral information has yet to be released.

Arnold was 59.