Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Western Agribition kicks off in the Queen City

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 6:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Western Agribition kicks off in the Queen City'
Canadian Western Agribition kicks off in the Queen City
Everyone was bundled up for the first day of Agribition, including the alpacas. They were among the bison, cows, horses and more on display for the kickoff of Agribition Monday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Everyone was bundled up for the first day of Agribition, including the alpacas.

They were among the bison, cows, horses and more on display for the kickoff of Canadian Western Agribition on Monday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News’ Marija Robinson has the story on one competition that had judges taking off layers, despite the freezing temperatures.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices