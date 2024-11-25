Canadian Western Agribition kicks off in the Queen City

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Everyone was bundled up for the first day of Agribition, including the alpacas.

They were among the bison, cows, horses and more on display for the kickoff of Canadian Western Agribition on Monday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News’ Marija Robinson has the story on one competition that had judges taking off layers, despite the freezing temperatures.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.