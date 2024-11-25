Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Amtrak train bound for Seattle hits pedestrian just after leaving Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
An Amtrak Cascades passenger train was stopped for a while in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon after it struck a pedestrian. The train was heading for Seattle.
An investigation is underway on Monday after a passenger train struck a pedestrian in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the north train tracks near Rupert Street between East Broadway and Grandview Highway.

The train, an Amtrak Cascades bound for Seattle, “came into contact with a trespasser” just after 5 p.m. according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

The train resumed service and left the area shortly after the incident.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the victim sustained “serious head injuries.”

Global News has contacted Vancouver police and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

