Amtrak train bound for Seattle hits pedestrian just after leaving Vancouver

An investigation is underway on Monday after a passenger train struck a pedestrian in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.
It happened on the north train tracks near Rupert Street between East Broadway and Grandview Highway.
The train, an Amtrak Cascades bound for Seattle, “came into contact with a trespasser” just after 5 p.m. according to an Amtrak spokesperson.
The train resumed service and left the area shortly after the incident.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the victim sustained “serious head injuries.”
Global News has contacted Vancouver police and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.
