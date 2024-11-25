‘Taylor breaks records’: Swift fans make mobile data history at Rogers Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift fans on Rogers’ 5G network shattered the record for sharing and streaming the most content ever at a single event at Rogers Centre, the company says.

During Swift’s Eras Tour show on Nov. 21, Swift fans with Rogers used 7.4 terabytes of mobile data in just a few hours.

The company said in a news release Monday that data usage is the equivalent of uploading 182,000 photos and 1,600 hours of video streaming.

“Taylor breaks records wherever she goes and her fans’ data usage at her Toronto shows was no exception,” said Mark Kennedy, chief technology officer, in the release.

“Our network at Rogers Centre saw more traffic every night of the tour than any other event.”

The company added its $8 million investment to its 5G network at Rogers Centre helped delivered three times more 5G network capacity throughout the stadium – the equivalent coverage of 33 towers in downtown Toronto.

Swift wrapped up her six Eras Tour shows in Toronto on Saturday, and she will end her tour with three shows at BC Place in Vancouver from Dec. 6 to 8.

Destination Toronto, an organization that promotes the city’s visitor economy, projected in October the Eras Tour would bring in more than $282 million in economic impact, and more than $152 million in direct spending over the six shows.

Moneris, a payment services provider, reported last week that during the first three shows, spending in downtown Toronto was up by 57 per cent week-over-week across all categories.