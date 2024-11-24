Menu

Canada

Guelph, Ont., ranked among top Canadian cities for extramarital affairs

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 24, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
A person types on a keyboard. View image in full screen
Ashley Madison lists Guelph among the top 20 Canadian cities for winter extramarital affairs. Barrie ranked first followed by Kingston and Abbotsford, B.C placed third. The Associated Press - Jenny Kane
According to Ashley Madison, the fireplace isn’t the only thing this winter that’s heating up residents of Guelph.

The latest data from the infidelity website ranks Guelph sixth out of the top 20 Canadian cities for winter affairs.

Barrie, Ont is number one. Kingston, Ont., and Abbotsford, B.C., are just behind in the number two and three spots respectively.

The rankings in this year’s survey, released on Nov. 21, are based on Ashley Madison’s signup data for the period between September 2023 and June 2024.

In a news release, the site said Ontario accounts for nearly half of this year’s list with nine of the 20 cities coming from the province.

Rounding out the top 10 are Kelowna, B.C., at fourth and London, Ont., which ranked fifth, one spot ahead of Guelph.Windsor, Ont., came in at seventh while Saskatoon placed eighth. Calgary came in at the  ninth spot followed by Regina.

