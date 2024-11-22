Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Still want more’: Teens weigh in on screen time impact at Quebec commission

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec commission looks into effects of screen time on children'
Quebec commission looks into effects of screen time on children
New efforts are being made to better understand the impact screen time on digital devices is having on children and teenagers. A special Quebec commission has been created to consult professionals and young students about issues relating to screen time. Global’s Tim Sargeant has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A special Quebec commission looking into the impact screen time is having on children and teenagers heard from Montreal students.

After consulting with health experts, parents and kids, the commission hopes to provide educators with better tools to help young people navigate social media. Officials are also visiting schools and talking to students to hear their testimonies.

“They have problems sleeping. They have vision problems with the blue light. They all know that. Anxiety problems when they don’t have their phones with them,” Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All the time spent on digital devices is coming under scrutiny by the commission. Issues relating to video games, addictive apps and online content that could be harmful or threatening are under review.

Many students admitted Thursday that some of the material they look at is addictive and a waste of time.

Story continues below advertisement

“The games, I just get bored with them but I still want more. I can’t stay away from them,” said Tyler McGrath, a student at John Rennie High School.

Watch the video above for the full story.

with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices