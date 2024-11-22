‘Still want more’: Teens weigh in on screen time impact at Quebec commission

Send this page to someone via email

A special Quebec commission looking into the impact screen time is having on children and teenagers heard from Montreal students.

After consulting with health experts, parents and kids, the commission hopes to provide educators with better tools to help young people navigate social media. Officials are also visiting schools and talking to students to hear their testimonies.

“They have problems sleeping. They have vision problems with the blue light. They all know that. Anxiety problems when they don’t have their phones with them,” Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone said.

All the time spent on digital devices is coming under scrutiny by the commission. Issues relating to video games, addictive apps and online content that could be harmful or threatening are under review.

Many students admitted Thursday that some of the material they look at is addictive and a waste of time.

“The games, I just get bored with them but I still want more. I can’t stay away from them,” said Tyler McGrath, a student at John Rennie High School.

