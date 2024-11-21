Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan sees decrease in overdose deaths thus far in 2024

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Naloxone is one tool used in an overdose prevention kit. View image in full screen
Naloxone is one tool used in an overdose prevention kit. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Saskatchewan has been battling an increase in overdoses for many years. But based on recent data, Saskatchewan’s response to drug toxicity may be working.

A report from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service found that 461 people died from confirmed or suspected drug overdoses in 2023.

In comparison, 2024 has had 308 confirmed or suspected deaths from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31 — a difference of over 150 people.

While the projection of fewer deaths seems positive, it’s too early to say for sure. That’s according to Saskatchewan’s chief coroner, Jeff Wagner, who said it’s important to remember the people behind the data.

“They’re not just numbers. These are people,” Wagner said. “There are families that that are impacted by this. There are huge ripple effects throughout our province and society because of it. The numbers are reflective, but there are people attached to those numbers.”

With almost six weeks left in the year, Wagner said to exercise caution as the data will fluctuate.

“Lots can happen in the end of the year. We still have time left in the year and still we have cases that aren’t closed… There’s still time for the numbers to change for sure.”

