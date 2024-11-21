Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Education

Upper Canada District School Board reports $3.9M surplus

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
The UCDSB reports a $3.9-million surplus for 2023-24, bolstered by higher enrolment and funding.
The UCDSB reports a $3.9-million surplus for 2023-24, bolstered by higher enrolment and funding. Supplied
The Upper Canada District School Board has announced a $3.9-million operating surplus for the 2023-24 school year, reflecting a stronger financial position than anticipated.

Executive superintendent of business Jeremy Hobbs presented the audited financial statements during a Nov. 13 board meeting, highlighting increased compliance revenue, which rose to $475.6 million from the originally projected $418 million. Expenses also grew from $417.9 million to $471.7 million, driven by higher enrolment and additional government funding.

“Our healthy financial status has been driven by prudent operational management,” Hobbs said. “In a time of funding changes and increasing costs, being able to not just maintain but enhance program offerings and opportunities is remarkable.”

Despite the surplus, Hobbs cautioned that year-over-year surpluses are declining, signalling a tighter financial environment in the years ahead.

