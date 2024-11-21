Menu

Canada

Greater Napanee launches public education campaign on encampment response protocol

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 10:10 am
1 min read
Greater Napanee has started public education on its new Encampment Response Protocol, aiming to balance public space use with vulnerable populations’ safety. View image in full screen
Greater Napanee has started public education on its new Encampment Response Protocol, aiming to balance public space use with vulnerable populations’ safety. John Lawless / Global News
The Town of Greater Napanee has initiated a 60-day public education campaign to introduce its new Encampment Response Protocol and Parks and Public Spaces By-law, adopted by council on Nov. 12.

The parks bylaw is intended to ensure the safe use of public spaces, while the encampment protocol aims to address encampments on public property in line with recent Ontario Superior Court rulings. The education phase includes developing materials, engaging with community partners and informing those directly affected by the bylaw.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The protocol seeks to clarify which recreational areas are off-limits for camping and living, ensuring both housed and unhoused residents understand the regulations. Communication tools are also being prepared for community partners to share with staff who interact with unhoused residents.

Mayor Terry Richardson highlighted the bylaw’s goal to balance the safety of vulnerable populations while maintaining the vibrancy of public spaces.

“The Town of Greater Napanee is striving to manage the issue of unhoused persons in our parks and public spaces while protecting the safety of our most vulnerable citizens, children and seniors,” Richardson said.

The town’s initial focus is compliance through education and awareness. Enforcement is expected to begin in the new year, pending the filling of a bylaw staffing vacancy. A review of the bylaw’s effectiveness, including public feedback, is scheduled for summer 2025.

Residents can submit questions or comments to the town clerk at jwalters@greaternapanee.com. More information is available on the Encampment Response Protocol and By-laws pages of the town’s website.

