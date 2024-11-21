Trump picks Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada. Who is he?

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has picked a former Michigan congressman as his upcoming administration’s ambassador to Canada.

Trump said in a statement that Pete Hoekstra would help him “once again put America first.”

Hoekstra thanked Trump on social media platform X, saying he was honoured for the opportunity.

He must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

3:04 Why Trump’s nominations of Gaetz, RFK Jr. are so polarizing

Hoekstra served as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term as president.

Story continues below advertisement

The current U.S. envoy to Canada, David Cohen, has held the post since 2021.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Louise Blais, a former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations, said a nomination coming this early in the transition process is a “good sign for Canada-U.S. relations.”

“In the announcement, I also note the president-elect’s positive comments on USMCA with Canada and Mexico,” said Blais, who is a senior special adviser to the Business Council of Canada.

Trump, in his statement, said he overhauled its predecessor, NAFTA, which he called “disastrous” and the “worst trade deal in the history of the United States.”

He said the new deal brought trade with Mexico and Canada to a “level playing field.”

First reactions regarding Trump naming new U.S. Ambassador to 🇨🇦 Canada. (Best job in the U.S. Govt) 1- experienced ambassador

2-obviously knows Trump well and has his trust

3-experienced with Congress.

4- clearly an insider and this is who Canada will need to get straight… — Bruce A. Heyman (@BruceAHeyman) November 21, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

A former ambassador to Canada in the Obama administration said Hoekstra’s appointment should be good news for the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Bruce Heyman, who held the post from 2014 to 2017 and calls it the best job in the U.S. government, said on X that Hoekstra is experienced and will have direct knowledge and understanding of Canada since he’s from a border state.

Heyman also said the early nomination shows the importance of the relationship between the two countries.