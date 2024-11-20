Alberta privacy commissioner raises concerns over government bills

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s information and privacy commissioner says she has significant concerns about two bills tabled by the government earlier this month.

The bills amend existing access to information and privacy rules, and were touted by ministers as being the strictest privacy regulations in Canada.

But Diane McLeod, Alberta’s independent privacy and information commissioner, says the government would create legislative holes if the bills are approved.

One of her concerns is an amendment to privacy rules that would allow the personal information of a minor to be shared without that minor’s permission if doing so is deemed to be in the youth’s best interest.

She’s also concerned changes to Alberta’s freedom of information rules would give the government new power to gatekeep information.

Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish says the government will review McLeod’s concerns and recommendations over the coming days.

— More to come…