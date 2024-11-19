Regina drivers urged to be cautious during snowstorm

See more sharing options

First came the rain on Monday night. Then, to top it all off, was a thick layer of snow.

The Queen City and surrounding areas have been hit hard over the last 24 hours with a blast of winter weather.

Residents all over the city were seen getting stuck and involved in collisions.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran shows us first hand how drivers are faring under far from perfect driving conditions.