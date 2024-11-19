Menu

Canada

Ontario launching new mental health program for first responders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
Police officer, dozens of others ride bikes for mental health awareness
RELATED: Police officer, dozens of others ride bikes for mental health awareness – Aug 18, 2023
Ontario is launching a new mental health program for first responders.

The province says the Mental Health Supports for Public Safety Personnel program will provide help for police officers, correctional workers, paramedics and firefighters.

The $32-million program will include a 24-hour call line and a web portal for services such as internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy and peer support.

The province is also creating an anti-stigma strategy to make it easier for public safety workers to ask for help.

The program will include leadership support and training and recommended mental health practices.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says first responders will receive targeted mental health support to address the challenges they face.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

