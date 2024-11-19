Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Baltic undersea cables severed, and Finland, Germany suspect sabotage

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 19, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
This picture taken on October 12, 2015 shows the C-Lion1 submarine telecommunications cable being laid to the bottom Baltic Sea from the military base island Santahamina in Helsinki, Finland. View image in full screen
This picture taken on October 12, 2015 shows the C-Lion1 submarine telecommunications cable being laid to the bottom Baltic Sea from the military base island Santahamina in Helsinki, Finland. HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Germany’s defence minister said Tuesday officials have to assume damage to two data cables under the Baltic Sea, one of which ends in Germany, was caused by sabotage — though he said they have no proof at present.

Damage was detected Monday to the C-Lion1 cable that runs nearly 1.200 kilometres from the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to the German port city of Rostock. Another cable between Lithuania and Sweden was also damaged.

Speaking in Brussels, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia poses not just a military but also a hybrid threat, and that Europe needs to take a broad approach to defence. He said the damage to the two cables was “a very clear sign that something is afoot.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“No one believes these cables were severed by mistake, and I also don’t want to believe versions that it was anchors that by chance caused damage to these cables,” he said at a regular meeting of European Union defence ministers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ukraine-Russia war proves to be touchy subject among G20 leaders'
Ukraine-Russia war proves to be touchy subject among G20 leaders
Trending Now

“So we have to state — without knowing in concrete terms who it came from — that this is a hybrid action. And we also have to assume — without already knowing it, obviously — that this is sabotage.”

The foreign ministries of Finland and Germany had already said Monday evening that the damage raised suspicion of sabotage.

They said in a joint statement that the damage comes at a time that “our European security is not only under threat from Russia‘s war of aggression against Ukraine, but also from hybrid warfare by malicious actors.”

The statement said the countries were investigating the incident, and that it was crucial that such “critical infrastructure” be safeguarded.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices