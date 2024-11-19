Manitoba New Democrats to lay out legislative agenda in throne speech

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s government is set to lay out its plans in a throne speech Tuesday, marking a new session at the legislature.

Premier Wab Kinew has said his NDP government would continue to prioritize many areas his party campaigned on, including improving health care, growing Manitoba’s economy, improving public safety and making life more affordable.

In the past year, the government has temporarily suspended the fuel tax, hired hundreds of health-care professionals and allocated funds to public safety initiatives, including reintroducing ankle monitors.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kinew has hinted that this year’s throne speech would also focus on uniting Manitobans from all backgrounds.

The premier recently added three new cabinet ministers, including one in charge of a new innovation and technology portfolio.

The legislature is scheduled to sit until Dec. 5.

Story continues below advertisement