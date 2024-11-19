Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba New Democrats to lay out legislative agenda in throne speech

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2024 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio'
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio
RELATED: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s government is set to lay out its plans in a throne speech Tuesday, marking a new session at the legislature.

Premier Wab Kinew has said his NDP government would continue to prioritize many areas his party campaigned on, including improving health care, growing Manitoba’s economy, improving public safety and making life more affordable.

In the past year, the government has temporarily suspended the fuel tax, hired hundreds of health-care professionals and allocated funds to public safety initiatives, including reintroducing ankle monitors.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kinew has hinted that this year’s throne speech would also focus on uniting Manitobans from all backgrounds.

The premier recently added three new cabinet ministers, including one in charge of a new innovation and technology portfolio.

The legislature is scheduled to sit until Dec. 5.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘It will take time’: Wab Kinew reflects on first year as Manitoba premier'
‘It will take time’: Wab Kinew reflects on first year as Manitoba premier
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices