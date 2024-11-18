These Canada-U.S. border crossing hours are changing next year. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) is changing the hours you can cross the border at dozens of crossings between Canada and the United States, starting next year.

The CBSA said in a statement Monday that it “intends to adjust hours of service at 35 land ports of entry across Canada” starting midnight on Jan. 6, 2025.

The changes are being brought into effect in collaboration with the United States, the CBSA said.

“It will allow the CBSA to use its resources more efficiently by deploying officers at busier ports of entry. This will support the CBSA’s ability to process travellers and goods as well as to manage enforcement activities,” the agency said in a statement.

CBSA said the adjustments are based on “an analysis of operational pressures, peak periods, and services required at the ports of entry, to minimize the impacts on border communities.”

The news comes after Immigration Minister Marc Miller said last week that the federal government may be looking at boosting enforcement resources to crack down on irregular migrants who don’t leave Canada, and addressed the need for mutual enforcement of the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S.

The government has been pressed by opposition parties and provinces on its plan to add additional resources at the U.S.-Canada border in anticipation of a potential increase in people seeking to enter Canada from the U.S., where president-elect Donald Trump has vowed mass deportations.

Canada’s public safety minister told The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson last week that he’s confident in the work of agencies tasked with detaining and removing people in the country illegally and preventing security threats crossing into the U.S., but will boost enforcement resources if necessary.

Dominic LeBlanc says that work by the RCMP and CBSA should prove to the incoming Donald Trump administration — whose newly appointed “border czar” has called the Canada-U.S. border a “huge national security issue” — that Ottawa shares their concerns about border security.

“I’m very confident in the work that they can do with their American counterparts, and we’ll reassure the American administration that we’re prepared to do the work that’s necessary,” LeBlanc said.

Which border crossing will see the changes?

The new hours of service (in local time) will be as follows:

Alberta

Del Bonita

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

British Columbia

Cascade

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Nelway

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Manitoba

Cartwright

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Coulter

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Crystal City

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

Goodlands

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

Gretna

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Lena

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Piney

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

Snowflake

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

South Junction

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Tolstoi

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Windygates

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

Winkler

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Quebec

Chartierville

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Clarenceville

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Frelighsburg

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Herdman

Travellers: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Hereford Road

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Highwater

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Lacolle Route 221

Travellers: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week

Lacolle Route 223

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Noyan

Travellers: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

Trout River

Travellers: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

New Brunswick

Bloomfield

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)

Commercial: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)

Gillespie Portage

Travellers: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week

Fosterville

Travellers (7 days a week):

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., last Monday of May to first Monday of September

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., remainder of the year

Commercial (7 days a week):

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., last Monday of May to first Monday of September

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., remainder of the year

St. Croix

Travellers: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

Saskatchewan

Carievale

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

9 a.m. to 7 p.m., remainder of the year

Estevan Highway

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

9 a.m. to 7 p.m., remainder of the year

Monchy

Travellers (Monday to Friday)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., remainder of the year

Commercial (Monday to Friday, except holidays)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., remainder of the year

Northgate

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., remainder of the year

Commercial (Monday to Friday, except holidays)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., remainder of the year

Oungre

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

9 a.m. to 7 p.m., remainder of the year

West Poplar River

Travellers (7 days a week)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., remainder of the year

Commercial (Monday to Friday, except holidays)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., remainder of the year

With files from Global’s Sean Boynton