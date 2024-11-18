Quebec aims to increase access to abortion pills, contraception

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec wants to increase access to abortion pills as part of a new plan aimed at reaffirming the province’s commitment to reproductive rights.

Martine Biron, Quebec’s minister for the status of women, says it’s important to reinforce women’s rights at a time when they are declining around the world, and that one out of three women in Canada will have an abortion.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Biron says Quebecers living in regions outside Montreal sometimes wait up to five weeks before receiving an abortion, adding that better access to abortion medications could help reduce delays.

The government says abortion pills accounted for 17 per cent of pregnancy terminations in Quebec in 2022, compared to 32 per cent in Ontario, 53 per cent in the United States and 72 per cent in France.

Quebec’s $7.5-million plan also contains measures to fight disinformation and improve access to contraception.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan says that the 2022 United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has mobilized anti-choice groups in Quebec and the rest of Canada.