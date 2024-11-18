Menu

Canada

Quebec aims to increase access to abortion pills, contraception

By Maura Forrest The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2024 12:13 pm
Quebec wants to increase access to abortion pills as part of a new plan aimed at reaffirming the province’s commitment to reproductive rights.

Martine Biron, Quebec’s minister for the status of women, says it’s important to reinforce women’s rights at a time when they are declining around the world, and that one out of three women in Canada will have an abortion.

Biron says Quebecers living in regions outside Montreal sometimes wait up to five weeks before receiving an abortion, adding that better access to abortion medications could help reduce delays.

The government says abortion pills accounted for 17 per cent of pregnancy terminations in Quebec in 2022, compared to 32 per cent in Ontario, 53 per cent in the United States and 72 per cent in France.

Quebec’s $7.5-million plan also contains measures to fight disinformation and improve access to contraception.

The plan says that the 2022 United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has mobilized anti-choice groups in Quebec and the rest of Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

