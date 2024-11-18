Menu

Canada

Moncton jam session brings space, community for neurodivergent musicians

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I feel right at home’: Moncton music session brings space, community for neurodivergent people'
‘I feel right at home’: Moncton music session brings space, community for neurodivergent people
WATCH: A group of musicians gathered in Moncton, N.B., for an inclusive jam session on Sunday. The effect went much farther than fun songs — one attendee called the non-judgemental space “a miracle.” Anna Mandin reports.
In some ways, the jam session at the Moncton Dart Club is like many others — with guitars, pianos and classics everyone knows.

But there are no flashing lights or loud music, it’s alcohol free, and everyone is invited to play along.

That’s exactly the way attendees want it to be.

“It’s healing and it’s freedom and it makes me want to cry,” said Ocean Starratt, who took part in the New Brunswick jam session.

“It’s a miracle. It makes me want to bawl my eyes out because I feel right at home.”

The event was designed specifically for neurodivergent musicians. Organizer Jordan Best says it’s a chance for musicians to network and meet each other.

“(There are many) musicians out there that just want to meet people and get comfortable with playing and stuff, and just kind of express themselves,” said Best.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

