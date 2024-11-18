Moncton jam session brings space, community for neurodivergent musicians

Send this page to someone via email

In some ways, the jam session at the Moncton Dart Club is like many others — with guitars, pianos and classics everyone knows.

But there are no flashing lights or loud music, it’s alcohol free, and everyone is invited to play along.

That’s exactly the way attendees want it to be.

“It’s healing and it’s freedom and it makes me want to cry,” said Ocean Starratt, who took part in the New Brunswick jam session.

“It’s a miracle. It makes me want to bawl my eyes out because I feel right at home.”

The event was designed specifically for neurodivergent musicians. Organizer Jordan Best says it’s a chance for musicians to network and meet each other.

“(There are many) musicians out there that just want to meet people and get comfortable with playing and stuff, and just kind of express themselves,” said Best.

