Canada Post strike could delay bank card deliveries. What you can do

As Canada Post and the union representing its workers return to the bargaining table, banking institutions are advising Canadians they may face delays.

But there are things you can do if important items like debit cards are stuck in the mail.

The Crown corporation’s workers began a nationwide strike on Friday, with more than 55,000 heading to the picket line causing stoppages to mail and parcel services across the country. Some post offices are also shuttered as a result.

With Canada Post saying on Monday that both sides remain “far apart at the table,” it’s not known when the strike could end and customers will start receiving their mail.

For some, that could mean a delay in getting items like cheques, debit and credit cards which are still sent by postal mail as opposed to documents like banking statements which can be accessed online.

Global News reached out to several of Canada’s banking institutions as to how they’re handling the strike and how Canadians can get access to items that would normally be mailed.

RBC has posted its own information on how it’s tackling the strike on its website, noting that printed statements will not be delivered until the postal disruption has ended.

Those waiting to receive investment cheques and new or replacement cards like debit or credit may face a delay, but the bank says payments must still be made on time.

People can still utilize its mobile and online platforms for assistance like setting up pre-authorizing payments, but can also visit a branch or use telephone banking for added assistance.

Scotiabank says cheques will be delayed and held until the disruption is over.

The bank says customers who recently applied for a credit card, ScotiaLine with access card, or who are waiting on a replacement card may experience delays, though you can contact their 24-hour customer service line to have the card delivered to a branch for pickup.

When it comes to debit cards, consumers are advised to contact their local branch.

If you’re a Tangerine customer, the banking institution told Global News that replacement card services for lost or stolen items or fraud cases, as well as delivery of chequebooks and new client cards, could see some delays.

However, in an email, they also said that such items would be sent through Purolator — which told Global News last week that while items originally postmarked from Canada Post would not be delivered, they will take items shipped directly with them.

Customers in need of a new or replacement credit card from TD Canada Trust are encouraged to contact the bank to arrange for it to be delivered to a branch for pick up, while TD Access Cards like VISA debit cards can be issued in-person at a branch.

According to CIBC’s website, credit cards with a November expiry date, or debit cards with an expiry date between this month and March 2025, were already mailed in October.

Existing cards will also remain active until the last day of the expiring month. However, if you’re waiting on a new card due to expiry or other issues like it was lost or stolen, you will have to wait, though you are advised to add the card to your mobile wallet in the meantime.

In terms of new clients, the bank says a newly-issued card may be held until the disruption has ended but customers can go to a local branch.

Global News reached out to the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for how they’re handling the strike but did not hear back by publication.

All banks advised customers to look into registering online for the various banking statements, pre-authorized payments and other banking and, if able, to add your card to your mobile wallet so you can continue to bank until the physical card arrives.