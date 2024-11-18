Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta were issued a snowfall warning early Monday morning.

In a post on its website, Environment and Climate Change Canada said areas under the warning can expect to see about 10 centimetres of snowfall.

“Heavy snow will fall this morning and ease during the day,” the weather agency said. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The warning urged drivers to adjust to the morning’s weather conditions and to be mindful of the potential for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Story continues below advertisement