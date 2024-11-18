Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta

Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta were issued a snowfall warning early Monday morning.
In a post on its website, Environment and Climate Change Canada said areas under the warning can expect to see about 10 centimetres of snowfall.
“Heavy snow will fall this morning and ease during the day,” the weather agency said. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”
The warning urged drivers to adjust to the morning’s weather conditions and to be mindful of the potential for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”
For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.
