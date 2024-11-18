Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Seasonal vehicle maintenance and getting winter road ready'
Seasonal vehicle maintenance and getting winter road ready
WATCH: Preparing for seasonal driving conditions and how to get winter road ready with OK TIRE. Manager Rod Janzen explains the difference in quality of tires, treads for snow and ice, and how to maintain your vehicle for winter driving.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta were issued a snowfall warning early Monday morning.

In a post on its website, Environment and Climate Change Canada said areas under the warning can expect to see about 10 centimetres of snowfall.

“Heavy snow will fall this morning and ease during the day,” the weather agency said. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The warning urged drivers to adjust to the morning’s weather conditions and to be mindful of the potential for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tips for tackling winter roads'
Tips for tackling winter roads
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices