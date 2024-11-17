Menu

Returning Regina councillors hopeful about ‘new’ term at City Hall

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 17, 2024 7:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Remaining Regina city councillors say they’re hopeful'
Remaining Regina city councillors say they’re hopeful
Shanon Zachidniak of Ward 9 and Jason Mancinelli of Ward 9 are the only remaining members of the 2020 Regina city council, now on the 2024 council.
Regina city council will look dramatically different starting Monday evening when Regina’s newest mayor and councilors are sworn in.

The mayor and eight out of 10 city councillors are all fresh faces at City Hall.

Shanon Zachidniak of Ward 8 and Jason Mancinelli of Ward 9 are the only remaining members from the 2020 council.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran gives shares the hopes of the two returning councillors for the new term.

