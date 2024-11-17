Returning Regina councillors hopeful about ‘new’ term at City Hall

See more sharing options

Regina city council will look dramatically different starting Monday evening when Regina’s newest mayor and councilors are sworn in.

The mayor and eight out of 10 city councillors are all fresh faces at City Hall.

Shanon Zachidniak of Ward 8 and Jason Mancinelli of Ward 9 are the only remaining members from the 2020 council.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran gives shares the hopes of the two returning councillors for the new term.