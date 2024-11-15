Canada Post workers hit the picket line in Saskatchewan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada Post operations have ground to a halt across the country, with 55,000 workers officially on strike — including here in Saskatchewan.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig spoke with workers on the picket line, who say they are frustrated with a number of issues with Canada Post.

Check out the video at the top for more on the Saskatchewan reaction to the strike.