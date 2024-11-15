Canada Post workers hit the picket line in Saskatchewan

Canada Post operations have ground to a halt across the country, with 55,000 workers officially on strike — including here in Saskatchewan.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Global News’ Katherine Ludwig spoke with workers on the picket line, who say they are frustrated with a number of issues with Canada Post.
Trending Now
Check out the video at the top for more on the Saskatchewan reaction to the strike.
Comments