Canada

Canada Post workers hit the picket line in Saskatchewan

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 6:32 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Canada Post workers hit the picket line
WATCH: Canada Post operations have ground to a halt across the country, with 55,000 workers officially on strike — including here in Saskatchewan. Global News' Katherine Ludwig has more.
Canada Post operations have ground to a halt across the country, with 55,000 workers officially on strike — including here in Saskatchewan.

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig spoke with workers on the picket line, who say they are frustrated with a number of issues with Canada Post.

Check out the video at the top for more on the Saskatchewan reaction to the strike.

