Montreal port operations to resume Saturday after government orders end to lockout

Send this page to someone via email

Management at the Port of Montreal says operations are set to resume Saturday after being disrupted by a labour dispute.

The port authority confirms that the Canada Industrial Relations Board has ordered operations to resume as of 7 a.m.

But it adds that it will take several weeks to fully re-establish the fluidity of the supply chains for both imports and exports.

On Sunday, operations at the port were greatly reduced when the Maritime Employers Association locked out nearly 1,200 longshore workers after a contract offer was rejected.

4:59 Labour minister orders end to B.C., Montreal port shutdowns with binding arbitration

The union representing longshore workers had earlier called an indefinite strike affecting two of the port’s terminals on Oct. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon intervened to end the dispute, asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order a resumption of operations and move negotiations into binding arbitration.