Money

Montreal port operations to resume Saturday after government orders end to lockout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Breaking down the impacts of recent labour disputes on the Canadian economy'
Breaking down the impacts of recent labour disputes on the Canadian economy
WATCH: Breaking down the impacts of recent labour disputes on the Canadian economy
Management at the Port of Montreal says operations are set to resume Saturday after being disrupted by a labour dispute.

The port authority confirms that the Canada Industrial Relations Board has ordered operations to resume as of 7 a.m.

But it adds that it will take several weeks to fully re-establish the fluidity of the supply chains for both imports and exports.

On Sunday, operations at the port were greatly reduced when the Maritime Employers Association locked out nearly 1,200 longshore workers after a contract offer was rejected.

Click to play video: 'Labour minister orders end to B.C., Montreal port shutdowns with binding arbitration'
Labour minister orders end to B.C., Montreal port shutdowns with binding arbitration
The union representing longshore workers had earlier called an indefinite strike affecting two of the port’s terminals on Oct. 31.

On Tuesday, federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon intervened to end the dispute, asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order a resumption of operations and move negotiations into binding arbitration.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

