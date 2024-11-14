Taylor Swift Vancouver tour: Thousands raised for charities with auctioned tickets

Send this page to someone via email

In just a few weeks, Taylor Swift will bring her Eras tour to BC Place and her blockbuster world tour to a close.

Her visit is expected to be a big boon for the local tourist economy but her shows also benefit many local charities.

“It has been huge,” Fred Lee, a Vancouver-based host and auctioneer told Global News.

“I think since the start of the charitable season this fall we have seen so many charities benefit from tickets that were donated, courtesy of BC Place, the hosts of the three concerts and their community initiative.”

Lee said BC Place and its community initiative donate tickets to charities across B.C. so they can raise much-needed funds.

“The response has been remarkable,” he said.

“Thanks to the generosity of attendees, I have auctioned off a pair of tickets ranging from $10,000 to $44,000, and I have seen a suite go from $100,000 up to $320,000. And all of these funds are going to support local charities. And the impact is just huge, whether they’re going to health foundations, whether they’re going to arts and culture or supporting our youth. The generosity of this community initiative is just immense.”

Some of the charities benefiting from the Swift effect include the UBC Hospital Foundation, BC Children’s Hospital, Big Sisters, and Inspire Health.

Lee said when he auctions off anything related to Swift, there is always a frenzy around those items.

“There is just an overwhelming excitement to see her in Vancouver,” he added.

It is not just charities that are benefiting from Swift’s visit.

Durriya Rehan, owner of Fine Finds Boutique on Mainland Street in Vancouver said small businesses are going to benefit as well.

“We are actually very excited because it will bring a lot of tourists,” she said. “Good for the economy. All the small businesses, retailers, are taking the heat of this recession, like (the) Canadian economy recession. So we are very happy that it will bring a lot of revenue.”

This year, instead of the outdoor festival CandyTown, which is held every year in Yaletown, the retailers are hosting Taylor Town and there will be many Swift-related activities, food and drinks.

Rehan said the buzz for Swift’s concerts is on par with the buzz around the 2010 Winter Olympics.

“People are very excited because it’s not just one day, it’s three days,” she said.