Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Ovintiv consolidates holdings with $3.3B Montney deal, $2.8B Uinta sale

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 1:03 pm
2 min read
The Ovintiv logo is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The Ovintiv logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ovintiv Inc. is streamlining its operations with a deal to buy assets in Alberta’s Montney region while off-loading its holdings in Utah.

The oil and gas producer said Thursday it was paying about $3.3 billion in cash for 44,110 hectares in the Montney from Paramount Resources Ltd., while it was selling about 51,000 hectares of largely undeveloped land in Utah’s Uinta Basin for $2.8 billion.

“The Montney is the second largest undeveloped oil resource in North America, and with this acquisition, we have solidified our position as the premier operator in the play,” said Ovintiv chief executive Brendan McCracken in a statement.

The new assets will add about 900 total net well locations and 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production, while the Uinta holdings produce about 29,000 barrels of oil and condensate production per day.

Story continues below advertisement

Ovintiv said the new assets are strategically located near its current operations and have access to midstream infrastructure with available capacity.

Click to play video: 'How Canada’s energy sector could be affected by Trump’s 2nd term'
How Canada’s energy sector could be affected by Trump’s 2nd term

The deal, which also includes Ovintiv transferring its Horn River assets in B.C. to Paramount and taking possession of Paramount’s Zama assets in Alberta, will consolidate Ovintiv’s focus on the Montney as well as the Permian Basin and Anadarko Bason in the southern United States.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The streamlining will lead to about $175 million in annual cost synergies, the company said.

Trending Now

The sale of the Uinta holdings will go toward covering the cost of the Montney acquisition, while Ovintiv has also suspended its share buyback program until it has paid back the cash borrowed for the deal.

Following the closing of the deal, Ovintiv said it plans to run an average of three rigs in the Montney, five in the Permian and one to two rigs on its Anadarko holdings.

Story continues below advertisement

The company expects capital spending of about $3.1 billion next year and production to average of about 205,000 barrels a day of oil and condensate.

Click to play video: 'Oil and gas emissions cap straining feds’ relationship with Alberta'
Oil and gas emissions cap straining feds’ relationship with Alberta
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices