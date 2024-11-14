Here are the winners and losers of the Saskatchewan municipal elections

Send this page to someone via email

It was a near sweep of new mayoral elections across Saskatchewan Wednesday night as voters wanted change.

Here are some of the major cities and their new look.

Regina

In a surprising result Wednesday night, Regina will have a new mayor in Chad Bachynski.

Bachynski has been a resident of Regina for more than 25 years. He took down former councillor Lori Bresciani and incumbent Sandra Masters.

Bachynski led the way with 15,728 votes, More than 3,300 ahead of Bresciani.

“I am honoured and deeply humbled to accept the responsibility of serving as your next mayor,” Bachynski said. “This is a role I don’t take lightly.”

Saskatoon

In Saskatoon, there was another change in leadership after incumbent Charlie Clark announced he would not be seeking re-election.

On Wednesday, Cynthia Block was voted into the role. She is the first woman elected to the position in the city’s history.

Block garnered more than 30,000 votes and finished more than 10,000 votes ahead of second-place mayoral candidate Gordon Wyant.

“I’m very much looking forward to see who the new council will be and having an opportunity to get to know them,” Block said late Wednesday.

Moose Jaw

The City of Moose Jaw is one of many communities that will have new leadership after James Murdock won the race in a landslide.

Murdock picked up more than 4,500 votes from citizens, beating the incumbent Clive Tolley by more than 4,500 votes.

Crystal Froese came in second place with just over 1,400 votes.

“It’s overwhelming,” Murdock said. “It’s been a long four weeks but we came together to do it and we did it, and I’m very proud of the very dedicated people that I had that were assisting me with the campaign.”

Estevan

Replacing longtime mayor Roy Ludwig, who did not seek re-election after 30 years as either mayor or councillor, Anthony Sernick will be the new leader of Estevan.

He received 1,254 votes to take down Rebecca Foord (1,108) and Zacch Vandenhurk (517).

Weyburn

After serving on city council in Weyburn, Jeff Richards is moving up with an overwhelming mayoral victory.

Richards received 1,755 votes, more than doubling the combined total of two-term incumbent mayor Marcel Roy (855) and Bruce Croft (21).

Swift Current

One of the few communities without change this time around, Swift Current Mayor Allan Bridal will continue the job he started when he was first elected four years ago.

On Wednesday he was acclaimed for a second term, saying it was a relief to know his residents are confident in him.

“It’s nice just to continue working ’cause there’s some files that I wanted to work on and that was nice,” Bridal said. “It was also nice not to having to go put up signs around the community and go knock on doors cause it all costs money and especially time.”

Prince Albert

For the first time in 12 years, Prince Albert will have a new mayor.

On Wednesday Bill Powalinsky was voted mayor, and defeated incumbent Greg Dionne.

Powalinsky received 4,424 votes compared with Dionne’s 2,923. Brittany Marie Smith finished third with 867 votes.