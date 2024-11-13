Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Another B.C. storm leaves thousands without power

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Storm leaves thousands without power on B.C.’s South Coast'
Storm leaves thousands without power on B.C.’s South Coast
Andrea Macpherson is live at the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal with the latest information on another storm that swept through the region on Tuesday evening. At the height of the storm, about 30,000 customers were without power.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another windstorm hit B.C.’s South Coast overnight, causing power outages and cancellations for BC Ferries sailings.

Several ferry sailings were cancelled between the mainland and Vancouver Island, leaving some passengers to travel on Wednesday instead.

So far on Wednesday, there are no cancellations but some sailings are filling up faster due to the corporation facing catch-up from the delays on Tuesday night.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the height of the storm on Tuesday, about 30,000 BC Hydro customers were without power, mostly on the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

As of Wednesday morning, outages remain on the Sunshine Coast and in pockets of the Lower Mainland.

Trending Now

BC Hydro told Global News crews are working hard to restore power to customers.

The storm is expected to ease on Wednesday morning but drivers are being urged to watch for debris and pooling water on the roads.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices