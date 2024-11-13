Another B.C. storm leaves thousands without power

Send this page to someone via email

Another windstorm hit B.C.’s South Coast overnight, causing power outages and cancellations for BC Ferries sailings.

Several ferry sailings were cancelled between the mainland and Vancouver Island, leaving some passengers to travel on Wednesday instead.

So far on Wednesday, there are no cancellations but some sailings are filling up faster due to the corporation facing catch-up from the delays on Tuesday night.

At the height of the storm on Tuesday, about 30,000 BC Hydro customers were without power, mostly on the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

As of Wednesday morning, outages remain on the Sunshine Coast and in pockets of the Lower Mainland.

BC Hydro told Global News crews are working hard to restore power to customers.

The storm is expected to ease on Wednesday morning but drivers are being urged to watch for debris and pooling water on the roads.