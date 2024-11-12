SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley out again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
Immanuel Quickley is hurt once again.

The Toronto Raptors announced on Tuesday that their starting point guard has a partial ligament tear in his left elbow.

Quickley’s ulnar collateral ligament will be re-evaluated in a week.

He was hurt during the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 123-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Quickley already missed eight games this season with a right pelvic contusion after taking a hard fall on his tailbone in the home opener on Oct. 23.

He is averaging 15.3 points, four assists and two rebounds over three games this season — but he left two of them early due to injury.

Quickley was traded by the New York Knicks to Toronto on Dec. 30 along with swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont.

He re-signed on a five-year, US$175 million contract to remain with the Raptors on July 8.

The Raptors (2-9) announced Quickley’s injury hours before they were set to face the Bucks in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

