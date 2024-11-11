B.C. veterans honoured with a ‘glow-up’ so they know they aren’t forgotten

On Remembrance Day it is important to stop, reflect and remember those who fought and died for freedom.

However, many veterans face homelessness, poverty and mental health challenges, despite serving their country.

Now, a B.C. organization aims to give them a better chance by giving them a makeover.

Whole Way House brings veterans together with barbers, hairstylists, and clothing stylists and honours them with a glow-up.

The organization says the goal is more than just physical appearance, it is to show veterans that someone cares and raise awareness for meaningful support for them.

1:51 Thousands attend Remembrance Day events across B.C.

One veteran who took part in the makeover this year told Global News that finally asking for help saved his life.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not just the makeover and the really beautiful clothing that was gifted on me, right, but it’s the effort that was put behind that that counts,” veteran Cameron Bishop said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If you need the help and you feel like it’s bringing you down and all avenues of escape are closed off to you and that black tunnel is caving in, you have to be able to stand up and walk to that light that’s at the end of the tunnel. It’s not gonna come to you.”

Whole Way House said its makeovers are about honouring veterans and making them feel recognized, especially on a day that so often can bring up a flurry of memories.

— with files from Rumina Daya, Global News