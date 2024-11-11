Charity connects pet owners in remote B.C. communities with vet care

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver charity is working to connect pet owners in rural and remote communities with veterinarians.

Paws For Hope, an animal welfare foundation, says that inadequate access to veterinary care is the number one animal welfare issue in the province.

In the Vancouver Island village of Anacla, the nearest veterinarian is a four-hour round-trip but recently, but with the help of community liaison Jacquie Dennis, Paws For Hope made a stop there on a road trip and helped more than 80 pets, free of charge.

“They get fixed, they get their vaccines, they get their flea medications,” Dennis told Global News.

During the visit, her dog Bebe was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“And it was $7,933 and that’s just for his left leg,” Dennis said. “He will need to get his right leg done eventually.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 High cost of living hitting pet owners hard

Kathy Powelson, founder of Paws For Hope, said the worst thing would be a pet owner having to make a decision about whether to keep their pet, pay their rent or utilities or buy food.

“And so, what we are trying to do is bridge that gap, and finding some innovative solutions to support people in the community to care for their pets in a sustainable way,” she said.

“When you donate to Paws for Hope you’re supporting families, you’re supporting the well-being of the communities.”

The organization is now expanding its program throughout B.C., providing spay and neuter surgeries for more than 200 cats in Port McNeil, Dawson Creek and Prince Rupert.

Dennis said with the more than 80 pets helped in her small community, Paws For Hope was able to step up and fund Bebe’s surgery, which was successfully completed late last month.