Weather

Rain and snow warnings, fog advisory issued for parts of B.C. on Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Flooding damage and insurance
ICBC says it has received more than 300 claims of water-related damage since last Friday after the south coast was hit with an atmospheric river. The flooding has also left some and buildings throughout the region with significant damage. Joining us to talk about what homeowners should do to help mitigate losses after reaching out to their insurance adjuster to file a claim is Shaun Sinclair, program head for BCIT General Insurance and Risk Management. – Oct 26, 2024
Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound on Remembrance Day.

Environment Canada warns that up to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Monday morning and into the early afternoon, especially on the North Shore mountains and in West Vancouver.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Special weather statements have also been issued for the Fraser Valley and along the Sunshine Coast, while snow and fog advisories have gone up elsewhere in the province.

A snowfall warning is in place for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass that is expected to continue until Wednesday.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Flood cleanup and damage assessment underway in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove
A fog advisory is in place for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

