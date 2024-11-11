Rain and snow warnings, fog advisory issued for parts of B.C. on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound on Remembrance Day.

Environment Canada warns that up to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Monday morning and into the early afternoon, especially on the North Shore mountains and in West Vancouver.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Special weather statements have also been issued for the Fraser Valley and along the Sunshine Coast, while snow and fog advisories have gone up elsewhere in the province.

A snowfall warning is in place for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass that is expected to continue until Wednesday.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

A fog advisory is in place for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

— with files from The Canadian Press