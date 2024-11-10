Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Here to Help’ campaign sees positive results for transit safety across ETS

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted November 10, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city has released results from the latest Here to Help campaign. From Aug. 28 to Sept. 20, transit peace officers had an increased presence at eight transit centres across Edmonton.

Officers proactively patrolled and responded to high-priority calls such as assaults or weapons complaints. The eight transit stations the city focused on were:

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

● Century Park LRT/Transit Centre
● Southgate LRT/Transit Centre
● University LRT/Transit Centre
● Coliseum LRT/Transit Centre
● Clareview LRT/Transit Centre
● MacEwan LRT
● Northgate Transit Centre
● Westmount Transit Centre

During the 16-day span, there was a 33 per cent decrease in calls at the eight stations and a 25 per cent decrease across the entire ETS network compared to 2023.

You can find more details in the video above.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices