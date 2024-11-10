‘Here to Help’ campaign sees positive results for transit safety across ETS

Send this page to someone via email

The city has released results from the latest Here to Help campaign. From Aug. 28 to Sept. 20, transit peace officers had an increased presence at eight transit centres across Edmonton.

Officers proactively patrolled and responded to high-priority calls such as assaults or weapons complaints. The eight transit stations the city focused on were:

● Century Park LRT/Transit Centre

● Southgate LRT/Transit Centre

● University LRT/Transit Centre

● Coliseum LRT/Transit Centre

● Clareview LRT/Transit Centre

● MacEwan LRT

● Northgate Transit Centre

● Westmount Transit Centre

During the 16-day span, there was a 33 per cent decrease in calls at the eight stations and a 25 per cent decrease across the entire ETS network compared to 2023.

You can find more details in the video above.