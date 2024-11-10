Regina Rams capture second Hardy Cup in defensive battle with USask Huskies

Send this page to someone via email

Just three weeks ago, the University of Regina Rams were on life support with a 2-5 record and on the verge of missing Canada West playoffs.

Since then, the Rams have flipped the script. And for just the second time in program history, they can call themselves Hardy Cup champions following a 19-14 victory on Saturday over arch rival, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

“I don’t think they would ever say it, but the Huskies saw us as a little brother for the longest time,” said Rams head coach Mark McConkey. “They won eight [games] in a row prior to this year. Even when I played, they dominated us. We beat them a few times in 2021, but they’ve kind of had the upper hand.”

After stunning the top-ranked Manitoba Bisons in Hardy Cup semi-finals last weekend, the Rams outlasted the Huskies at Griffiths Stadium in just the second all-Saskatchewan matchup in Hardy Cup history.

Saturday’s victory ends a 24-year championship drought for the Rams, who last stood on top of the Canada West landscape back in 2000 — their lone championship season.

“It’s been a super long time since the Rams have been able to put [a championship hat] on,” said Rams quarterback Noah Pelletier. “To be the quarterback, to be on this team of the team that gets to put it on is amazing. I hope we can continue to put a couple more hats on in the coming weeks.”

A pair of Daniel Wiebe receiving touchdowns helped the Huskies get out to a 14-1 lead early in the second quarter, but after that the Rams relied on their defence the rest of the way to carry them to victory on the road.

Regina picked off Huskies quarterback Anton Amundrud four times over the course of the game, including a key pick-six interception from Carson Sombach in the third quarter.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last touchdown of the game,” Sombach said. “I knew it was the go-ahead, but I didn’t know it would be game-winning. It was just exciting to celebrate with the team.”

For the Huskies, it was the end of the line; the team was unable to move the ball effectively against the Rams after halftime.

Amundrud said it was a struggle to string drives together, but added he believes it was a lack of care with the ball that led to the loss.

“Regina was doing a really good job of putting us in second-and-long,” Amundrud said. “Once we got in those moments, they were just playing the sticks. Me, personally, I got to do a better job of not giving them the ball in those situations and just eating it.”

The Huskies suffered their first loss in a month and a half Saturday, riding a five-game win streak into the Hardy Cup final after beginning the year with a 0-2 record.

Head coach Scott Flory said he’ll remember this group as one that overcame adversity, but added it’s tough not to think of the plays that didn’t materialize over the Canada West title game.

“That pick-six in the third quarter kind of hurt and then we just didn’t generate any offence there in the fourth quarter,” Flory said. “I’m proud of the guys. At the end of it, football is a tough game. A lot of highs and a lot of lows. Our guys kept fighting and just didn’t make enough plays here today.”

The Rams will now advance to the 2024 Mitchell Bowl next Saturday, where they will host the powerhouse Laval Rouge et Or with the winner advancing to the 2024 Vanier Cup.