Regina youth voters look for their voice in municipal election candidates

For residents of Regina and Saskatchewan’s various municipalities, civic elections are just around the corner.

In an effort to raise voter turnout, especially among younger voters, students and teachers are hoping to teach the youth the value of their vote through awareness.

On Friday, candidates in Regina’s mayoral race stopped by the University of Regina campus to meet with students.

In the video above, Global News’ Moosa Imran explains how students say they’re seeking the candidate that shares their voice on a municipal level.