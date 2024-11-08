Sam Dickinson’s hat trick lifts London Knights to 8th straight victory

Send this page to someone via email

San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson recorded his second hat trick of the season as the London Knights downed the North Bay Battalion 6-2 on Nov. 8 at Canada Life Place.

Henry Brzustewicz added his first two goals of the season to stretch the team’s winning streak.

London has now won eight games in a row and 11 of their past 12.

The Knights held their annual Remembrance Day ceremony which provided the traditional special finish that always sees both teams line either side of a long red carpet that stretches from the red line to the London entrance to the ice and sees the players applaud the veterans in attendance as they leave the playing surface.

The Knights then went out and used their special teams to build a 3-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Dickinson and Easton Cowan combined to steal a puck outside the North Bay blue line and Dickinson raced in and roof a shot short-handed to put London up 1-0.

The assist for Cowan stretched his regular season point streak to 48 games.

Brzustewicz connected on a slap shot and scored his first goal of the season just over five minutes later to double London’s lead. Dickinson then cashed in on another power play for his 10th goal in 14 games to make it 3-0.

Cowan set up Brzustewicz early in the second period for his second of the game to give London their second short-handed goal on the night and a 4-0 lead.

Will Nicholl’s fifth of the season made it 5-0 Knights at 9:04 of the second period but before the end of the middle frame goals by North Bay’s Nolan Laird and Reyth Smith shrunk the London lead to three.

Dickinson completed the hat trick at 6:07 of the third period as he buried a shot from the left side boards in the Battalion zone to finish the scoring at 6-2.

Shots in the game were 33-33.

The Knights were 2-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Landon Sim missed the game for London. The OHL released a statement that Sim has been suspended pending the review of a game misconduct received in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hawery, Mitchell, Edwards headed to final at U17

Canada White will play for gold at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge in Sarnia, Ont., after they knocked off Sweden 6-4 on Nov. 8. London forward Logan Hawery, Knights draft pick and London Nationals defenceman and Londoner and Sarnia Sting forward Beckham Edwards are all part of Canada White, who had to go the distance at this year’s tournament to arrive at a place that gives them a chance to win it all.

An overtime loss to the same Sweden team that they defeated in the semifinals forced Canada White to go through a quarterfinal game where they beat Finland 4-2. Hawery has two assists in the tournament and Mitchell and Edwards have one assist apiece.

Canada White will play Canada Red in the final at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Up next

London will play the Storm in Guelph on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

The Knights knocked off the Storm 5-1 on Oct. 12 in a game that saw London forward William Nicholl score twice and add an assist.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.