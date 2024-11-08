Menu

‘Veterans sidewalks’ in Calgary a permanent memorial to those who served

By Ken MacGillivray with files from Michael King and Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 6:56 pm
1 min read
A series of 'veterans sidewalks' meant to honour their for their sacrifices has been painted by volunteers at the intersection of 36 st. and 8 ave. S.E. in the Calgary neighbourhood of Forest Lawn.
A series of 'veterans sidewalks' meant to honour their for their sacrifices has been painted by volunteers at the intersection of 36 st. and 8 ave. S.E. in the Calgary neighbourhood of Forest Lawn.
Just days before Remembrance Day, a group of volunteers in Calgary have created a project they hope will provide a lasting memorial to the sacrifices made by those Canadians who served.

The project involves painting the four ‘veterans sidewalks’ at the intersection of 36 Street and 8 Avenue southeast in the neighbourhood of Forest Lawn.

After obtaining permission from the City of Calgary, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, more than a dozen volunteers, including some local veterans, gathered to help paint the sidewalks.

The volunteers, who first had to clean the sidewalk before painting it in honour of our veterans, say the project will be a permanent memorial to those who served.
The volunteers, who first had to clean the sidewalk before painting it in honour of our veterans, say the project will be a permanent memorial to those who served.

The president of the Forest Lawn community association, Gar Gar, said the idea for the project came from members of the community.

“The one day that we come together to say thank you, we thought it should be every day, every time you take a step crossing the road, every time we take a step for safety, we give gratitude and humility,” said Gar Gar.

The group of volunteers who helped paint the sidewalk included several veterans.
The group of volunteers who helped paint the sidewalk, located at 36 st. and 8 ave. S.E included several veterans.

The location is fitting, said Gar Gar, because it is just steps away from the Royal Canadian Legion and Homes for Heroes, a community of  ‘tiny homes’ built for veterans.

It’s also close to Radisson Park and Sir Wilfred Laurier schools.

Organizers hope by using the sidewalks, young people, especially, will become more informed about and connected with the country’s veterans and the sacrifices they made for our freedoms and safety.

