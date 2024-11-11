Here are your Regina mayoral candidates

Regina’s municipal election is fast approaching, and the chance to select who will be the next mayor is up to you.
Eleven people are running for mayor, with the election set for Wednesday.
Here are your candidates.
Bevann Fox
A member of Pasqua First Nation, Brevann Fox has lived in Regina for many years. She has a bachelor of arts and a master’s in administration/leadership from the University of Regina.
Bill Pratt
Bill Pratt is a former executive of Eden Care Homes, a non-profit focused on low-income housing and senior care.
Pratt has focused his campaign on “getting the city back on track” while bringing people back downtown. He also wants to increase the population and strengthen the business community.
Bob Pearce
Also known as ‘Dancing Bob’ around Regina, Bob Pearce is one of the candidates running for mayor.
His campaign has been focused on providing free, clean drinking water for all.
Chad Bachynski
Chad Bachynski is a manager with SaskEnergy. His campaign is advocating for a more focused and cohesive city council.
Bachynski has run on prioritizing improvement, infrastructure investment and fiscal responsibility.
Kevin Kardash
Kevin Kardash serves as the president of the Regina Lions Club. He’s promised transparency, accountability and dignity for all.
Lori Bresciani
Lori Bresciani has served eight years as the councillor for Ward 4 in Regina. Now, she’s running for mayor on the promise of “Refocusing Regina.”
Her major concerns include the city’s spending on a central library and a new aquatic centre.
Melina Bushenlonga
Melina Bushenlonga is running to be the mayor of Regina, inspired by her Greek roots.
Her primary goals are to build a safer community and improve infrastructure.
Nathaniel Hewton
Nathaniel Hewton is an advocate for homeless people and plans to use his mayor’s salary to fund his Soup after Dark initiative, which provides meals to those in need.
Rod Williams
Rod Williams has spent the last 34 years working for Ipsco and Evraz. Williams was at one time a member of the Regina Pats.
His campaign focus has been on affordability.
Sandra Masters
Sandra Masters enters the campaign as the incumbent, after being the mayor for the last four years.
Masters campaign has focused on continuing the city’s infrastructure improvements started over the last few years, community safety and the construction of a new aquatic centre.
Shawn Sparvier
A member of Cowessess First Nation, Shawn Sparvier is focused on thinking “outside the box” if he becomes mayor.
Sparvier believes it’s important to incorporate the principles of truth and reconciliation into every decision the city makes.
More information on the mayoral candidates, city councillors and school board trustees can be found on the City of Regina website.
