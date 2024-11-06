Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda a threat to Canada-U.S. trade, say Alberta business leaders

Send this page to someone via email

On the heels of Donald Trump’s election as the 47th president of the United States, serious concerns are being raised over the potential negative impact it could have on Alberta’s biggest trading partner.

The Alberta government says the United States is by far the province’s biggest trading partner, with more than $156B worth of exports in 2023 alone.

Premier Danielle Smith tweeted her congratulations to the new American president and vice-president early in the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6.

She also reminded them of the important role Alberta oil and natural gas play in North America’s energy security, saying, “We look forward to reinforcing Alberta’s ties in the United States and working together with the new administration.”

On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I would like to congratulate President-elect @realDonaldTrump and Vice President-elect @JDVance on their victory. Alberta and the United States have a long standing trading partnership that has strengthened both economies and improved… — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 6, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

However, some in the province are already raising red flags about the future of Alberta’s relationship with out American neighbours.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“To the extent it involves economic protectionism, the discussion Donald Trump has had about tarriffs — that could have a very significant impact on the entire Canadian economy,” said MRU Policy Studies associate professor, Lori Williams. “It presents significant challenges both politically and economically.”

“It’s going to be an uphill battle for Canadian officials to try to make the case that there are things that are in our mutual interest that justify treating Canada differently than some other countries,” added Williams.

Asked if Trump’s outspoken support for the oil industry could lead to more American demand for Canadian oil, Williams said, “The reality is that the U.S. is producing more oil than it consumes so I think Alberta will be looking to other markets primarily for exporting its oil.”

Other industries, “such as agriculture could (also) be significantly affected by protectionist policies in the United States,” Williams added.

View image in full screen The President of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce says Donald Trumps “America First” agenda is a serious threat to the Alberta economy. Global News

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce echoes her concerns over the impact of Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, which emphasizes self-reliance, deregulation and the imposition of tariffs on goods imported from other countries.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement issued following the election, Chamber president Deborah Yedlin said “with $3.6 billion in goods and services crossing our border daily, Canada’s economy – especially sectors like energy, agriculture, and critical minerals – depends on U.S. markets.”

“Trump’s focus on energy independence and tariffs could put Canadian exports at a disadvantage,” adds Yedlin, “risking billions in revenue and threatening jobs, particularly in our vital energy sector.”

Yedlin is calling on the provincial and federal governments to work together on a unified ‘Team Canada’ approach to navigate the challenges of a Trump administration.