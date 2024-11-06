Calgary man charged with sexual assault after volunteering to help immigrants

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Calgary, who worked as a volunteer sponsor helping families navigate Canada’s immigration process, has been charged with several counts of sexual assault.

Calgary police say the assaults are alleged to have occurred between December 2023 and June 2024 and were first reported to them through the counter of a CPS district office on Oct. 12, 2024.

After investigating the complaint, police say it was determined that the man had been assigned to a newcomer family through a local organization and on three separate occasions he is alleged to have taken advantage of his position and sexually assaulted his victim.

Police have charged 83-year-old Robert Edward Choquette of Calgary with three counts of sexual assault.

“We understand the immense bravery required for a sexual assault victim to come forward,” said CPS Insp. Keith Hurley.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also acknowledge the added fear regarding the potential impact on their immigration status. We want to reassure everyone that reporting a crime will not affect your immigration status.”

View image in full screen Calgary Police say the alleged sexual assaults were first reported to them at the front counter of a community police station on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Global News

CPS says there is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada and they encourage potential victims to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of such a crime is encouraged to call CPS at 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 if they believe they are in immediate danger.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 TIPS from the app store.

Advertisement