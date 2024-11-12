Ontario farm closes after 8 generations. It’s part of a growing ‘generational’ shift

Send this page to someone via email

After 180 years and eight generations of farming, Lindley’s Farm and Market near Hamilton will be permanently shutting down its operations, highlighting an uptick in recent farm closures across Ontario.

Following a quiet closing of the farm market two weekends ago, the family announced its retirement to the public in a heartfelt post on social media.

The family shared that they would be shutting down operations at the popular Ancaster farm on Fiddler’s Green Road, known for its pumpkins, strawberries and beloved market with farm-grown produce.

“The Lindley family is forever thankful to all our staff, customers and friends over the countless years of business, of being able to provide from the land. There have been hard times along the way, which have always made way for incredibly satisfying times,” they said in the caption.

While the farm market permanently closed its doors on Nov. 3, the family noted that “pick-your-own” strawberry season will continue in 2025. They also stated that the farmland will be leased out for the foreseeable future.

180 years of history

The announcement gave a brief history about the family roots in Canadian agriculture, going back to 1842, when James and Mary Lindley sailed in from England.

With a passion for farming, the Lindleys started growing fruit and vegetables in Ontario, gradually expanding their business and passing it down for generations to come.

“The next generation bought land in 1873 from Joseph Brant, Mohawk chief. Generations continued farming there until 1973 when the farm was sold,” the caption of the social media post read.

In a new phase, Peter and Joan Lindley moved operations to Ancaster, and in 1980, the family opened up Lindley’s Farm and Market.

Global News reached out to the owners for an interview, but didn’t hear back.

'A generational shift'

Now, the family’s decision to close the farm market reflects a broader trend of challenges being faced by Ontario’s family-run farms.

Sarah Wood, vice-president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, says they are seeing a trend in farms closing.

“There is a changing landscape,” she said.

Hamilton also recently lost both the Myers Apple Farm in Copetown and Frootogo Orchards in Waterdown.

Wood said there has been a shift from traditional agriculture to more market-focused operations aimed directly to the consumer.

“We’re seeing farms diversify to hedge their risk in today’s economy. There have been challenges with tariffs and also with taxes.”

She said many long-standing farms close due to “a lack of succession planning and a generational shift where no children are interested in taking over.”

Though Lindley’s Farm and Market is now shutting its doors, the family’s contributions to Ontario’s agricultural heritage remain a symbol of the rapid changing landscape for Ontario farms.

“Thank you to all,” the family wrote, signing off on nearly two centuries of farm work in Ontario.