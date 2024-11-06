Newly elected HRM council sworn into office, including Mayor Andy Fillmore

Send this page to someone via email

The new Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) council has officially been sworn into their new roles as they begin their terms in office.

Nine returning councillors are joined by eight new faces in the council chamber — including Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“We’re all here to improve our entire municipality,” Fillmore said during his first speech as HRM mayor. “To make the capital of Nova Scotia the very best place that it can be.”

Fillmore said housing and homelessness, congestion and public transit as well as affordability and diversity are on the agenda for this council.

With nine women elected as council members, this marks the first time in Halifax’s history where council is predominantly female — something returning councillor Patty Cuttell is proud to be a part of.

“I think it’s a sign that when women see women in elected positions, it encourages more women to participate,” she said. “It was amazing to see how many women had their names on the ballots, which in turn I think led to more women being elected.”

