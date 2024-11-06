Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Newly elected HRM council sworn into office, including Mayor Andy Fillmore

By Megan King Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Newly elected HRM council sworn into office, including Mayor Andy Fillmore'
Newly elected HRM council sworn into office, including Mayor Andy Fillmore
WATCH: The new mayor and members of Halifax Regional Council have officially been sworn into office. More than half of the councillors are familiar faces to city hall. Megan King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The new Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) council has officially been sworn into their new roles as they begin their terms in office.

Nine returning councillors are joined by eight new faces in the council chamber — including Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“We’re all here to improve our entire municipality,” Fillmore said during his first speech as HRM mayor. “To make the capital of Nova Scotia the very best place that it can be.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fillmore said housing and homelessness, congestion and public transit as well as affordability and diversity are on the agenda for this council.

With nine women elected as council members, this marks the first time in Halifax’s history where council is predominantly female — something returning councillor Patty Cuttell is proud to be a part of.

Trending Now

“I think it’s a sign that when women see women in elected positions, it encourages more women to participate,” she said. “It was amazing to see how many women had their names on the ballots, which in turn I think led to more women being elected.”

Story continues below advertisement

To view more, watch the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices